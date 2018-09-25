Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UNSC reaffirms need to bring organizers of terrorist attack in Iran to justice

World
September 25, 6:29 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

The terrorist attack, at a military parade, resulted in at least 24 people killed, including children, and 60 others injured

© Beha El Halebi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images, archive

UNITED NATIONS, 25 September. /TASS/. The UN Security Council condemned terrorist attack in Iran's Ahvaz and underlined the need to search and bring to justice the organizers of this attack, according to the statement released on Monday.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack that took place in the Islamic Republic of Iran, in Ahvaz, on 22 September. The terrorist attack, at a military parade, resulted in at least 24 people killed, including children, and 60 others injured," the report said.

According to the document, "The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice and urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

On Saturday, at least 29 people were killed and another 57 were injured in a terrorist attack carried out during a military parade in southern Iran’s Ahvaz. Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the crowd from behind the stand. The IRNA news agency reported that the Patriotic Arab Democratic Movement in Ahwaz had claimed responsibility for the attack. At the same time, Reuters reported that the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

