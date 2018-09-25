Russian Politics & Diplomacy
President of Croatia plans to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of UN General Assembly

World
September 25, 1:55 UTC+3 UNITED NATIONS

"Lavrov has been my big friend," added Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic

1 pages in this article

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said she plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the next two days on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

"Yes, we will meet tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," she told TASS, adding that "Lavrov has been my big friend" since she was Minister of Foreign Affairs.

General Debate of the 73rd session of the General Assembly in 2018 is scheduled for September 25 - October 1. Participants will include representatives of over 190 countries, including 81 heads of state, 47 heads of government. Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov heads the Russian delegation, with his speech scheduled for September 28. More than 3,000 reporters cover the forum.

