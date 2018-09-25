Guterres and Trump to open week of high-level meetings within UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Presidents, heads of government and foreign ministers of 196 states will participate in a week of high-level meetings as part of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly beginning on Tuesday.

In addition to directly participating in general political debates, they are preparing to hold bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sensitive issues of the international agenda, from the settlement in Syria to the denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

Meeting of the UN Security Council on September 26 will be the central event, chaired by President of the United States Donald Trump.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will speak first, followed by President of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces. Among heads of state, President of Brazil Michel Temer will be among the first speakers, along with US President Donald Trump as head of the host country.

Address of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who heads the Russian delegation, is scheduled for the morning of September 28. Press conference, where Lavrov will sum up results of the work, is expected on the same day.

Overall, 81 heads of state, 47 prime ministers and 68 foreign ministers will attend general political debate within the UN General Assembly high-level week of meetings.