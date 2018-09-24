Russia ready to promote Libyan regulation under aegis of UN

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. During the meeting with Libyan political activist Aref Ali Nayed, Russian Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and the African Countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov confirmed Russia’s readiness to promote Libyan regulation under the aegis of the UN, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s message informs.

"The main focus of the conversation was the development of crisis situation in Libya and the perspectives for regulation. We have confirmed the readiness to promote sustainable development of political process in Libya under the aegis of the UN and within the framework of realizing the action plan developed by the special representative of the UN Secretary General to Libya Ghassan Salame," the ministry noted.

The Russian side also noted "the importance of establishing a wide national dialogue with the participation of representatives of main political forces and regions of the country.".