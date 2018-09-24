Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Assad extends condolences over loss of Il-20 plane in phone call with Putin

World
September 24, 14:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The two leaders also discussed supplies of Russian S-300 missiles to Syria

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad expressed condolences over the loss off Syria of a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft with 15 Russian military on board.

"That tragic incident resulted in the death of valiant Russian military carrying out a noble mission to fight terrorists in Syria," SANA news agency quoted the Syrian leader as saying.

Read also

Israel to try to normalize relations with Russia after incident with Il-20 plane — experts

Besides, Putin and Assad discussed supplies of Russian S-300 missiles to Syria. The two leaders also agreed to continue Moscow-Damascus contacts at different levels.

A Russian electronic surveillance Il-20 plane was downed over the Mediterranean Sea late on September 17 when it was flying back to the Russian airbase at Syria’s Hmeymim. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the plane was shot down by a missile from a Syrian S-200 air defense complex when it was firing at four Israeli F-16 aircraft attacking targets in the Latakia governorate. The Israeli pilots actually used the Russian aircraft as cover, exposing it to Syrian missiles, the ministry stressed.

A search operation is currently underway at the site of the crash west of Banias port to retrieve the remains of 15 people who were on board and fragments of the plane.

The Russian Defense Ministry has laid the blame with the Israeli air force. According to the ministry, Israel gave a minute’s warning ahead of a strike on Syrian targets, which was not enough to get the Russian plane out of the way, along with giving misleading information on Israeli F-16 strikes.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may clip Israel’s wings in Syria and gears up to use Iranian airbase
2
Syria to get Russia's S-300 air-defense missile system within two weeks
3
Russia starts development of new generation frigates
4
Putin discusses with Assad supply of S-300 air defense systems to Syria
5
Jihadmobiles road to ruin: Russian army hones terror-fighting skills in Tajikistan drill
6
Russian, US top security officials may meet in Russia in October — diplomatic source
7
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT