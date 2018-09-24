Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin discusses with Assad supply of S-300 air defense systems to Syria

World
September 24, 13:35 UTC+3

The Russian president informed about the decision to take a number of additional measures for maintaining the security of Russian military personnel in Syria, the Kremlin confirms

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed with Syria’s President Bashar Assad the supply of Russia’s S-300 air defense systems to Syria, the Kremlin’s press-service said on Monday.

"The Russian president informed [Assad] about the decision to take a number of additional measures for maintaining the security of Russian military personnel in Syria and for strengthening that country’s air defenses, including the supply of the advanced air defense systems S-300 to Syria," the statement runs.

"Both sides emphasized the readiness to exert further joint efforts for the sake of achieving lasting normalization in Syria, and restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity on the basis of agreed principles, including the results of the trilateral meeting of guarantors of the Astana process in Tehran and the recent Russian-Turkish summit in Sochi," the Kremlin said.

