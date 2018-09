TBILISI, September 22. /TASS/. Georgia has hit the highest level of cooperation and partnership with the United States in the history of the two countries’ relations, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said in a televised interview with Tbilisi-based Imedi channel on Saturday.

"The strategic partnership and cooperation between Georgia and the US under President Donald Trump have reached the peak. We are set to accelerate the cooperation," said the politician, who is in New York now.