Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transit bus comes under shelling by Ukrainian military in LPR, no one hurt

World
September 22, 18:34 UTC+3 LUGANSK

According to the bus driver, there were 15 people on the bus at the moment of the attack

Share
1 pages in this article

LUGANSK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian military shelled a public transport bus from a heavy machine gun near the town of Zolotoye in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Saturday afternoon, the LPR People’s Militia said.

"Residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic have again come under shelling by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Today, a bus running from Pervomaysk to the village of Maryevka was shelled from a heavy machine gun," the Luganskinformcenter news agency said citing the LPR militia.

According to the bus driver, there were 15 people on the bus at the moment of the attack.

After the incident, LPR militia’s Spokesman Andrei Marochko urged international agencies to draw their attention to ceasefire violations by pro-Kiev troops.

"I would like to state once more that civilians are deliberately raked with fire by Ukraine’s Armed Forces which aim to intimidate them and force to abandon their homes," Marochko said. "I call on all international organizations to focus on the fact, since the LPR’s residents are subject to a genocide."

At a regular meeting in Minsk in August, the Contact Group seeking peace in eastern Ukraine agreed another ceasefire. The ‘back-to-school ceasefire’ came into force at midnight on August 29. Nevertheless, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that the Ukrainian military breached the agreement by shelling the outskirts of Gorlovka three hours after the ceasefire had become effective. Since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbass, the sides have reached more than 20 ceasefire agreements. The most successful of them was in 2016 when the lull lasted for six weeks.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Defense Ministry to publish on Sunday detailed information on warplane crash
2
Russia’s Roscosmos refutes reports on withdrawal from NASA’s lunar orbital outpost project
3
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
4
Four Russian reconnaissance planes spotted north of Alaska — NORAD
5
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
6
Terrorist attack at Iranian military parade kills over 20 - report
7
Russia may develop electronic warfare aircraft based on upgraded Il-114-300 plane
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT