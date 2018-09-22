Transit bus comes under shelling by Ukrainian military in LPR, no one hurt

LUGANSK, September 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian military shelled a public transport bus from a heavy machine gun near the town of Zolotoye in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Saturday afternoon, the LPR People’s Militia said.

"Residents of the Lugansk People’s Republic have again come under shelling by Ukraine’s Armed Forces. Today, a bus running from Pervomaysk to the village of Maryevka was shelled from a heavy machine gun," the Luganskinformcenter news agency said citing the LPR militia.

According to the bus driver, there were 15 people on the bus at the moment of the attack.

After the incident, LPR militia’s Spokesman Andrei Marochko urged international agencies to draw their attention to ceasefire violations by pro-Kiev troops.

"I would like to state once more that civilians are deliberately raked with fire by Ukraine’s Armed Forces which aim to intimidate them and force to abandon their homes," Marochko said. "I call on all international organizations to focus on the fact, since the LPR’s residents are subject to a genocide."

At a regular meeting in Minsk in August, the Contact Group seeking peace in eastern Ukraine agreed another ceasefire. The ‘back-to-school ceasefire’ came into force at midnight on August 29. Nevertheless, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) reported that the Ukrainian military breached the agreement by shelling the outskirts of Gorlovka three hours after the ceasefire had become effective. Since the outbreak of hostilities in Donbass, the sides have reached more than 20 ceasefire agreements. The most successful of them was in 2016 when the lull lasted for six weeks.