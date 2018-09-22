Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone

World
September 22, 3:51 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

The signal was recorded at the depth of 280 meters

Share
1 pages in this article
San Juan submarine

San Juan submarine

© EPA-EFE/ARGENTINA NAVY

BUENOS AIRES, September 22. /TASS/. US seabed survey company Ocean Infinity has detected an object of the size of Argentina’s San Juan submarine, which went missing last November, Argentine Defense Minister Oscar Aguad said on Friday.

Read also

Russian ship pulls out of search for missing Argentinian submarine

Argentina offers $ 4.9 mln reward for information about lost submarine — media

Argentines see Russian experts as role models in search for lost submarine — volunteer

Argentine president thanks Putin for assistance in search for San Juan submarine

"As captain of an Ocean Infinity ship told us, [they received a signal] resembling an object comparable with the submarine in terms of size," he said in a Todo Noticias TV channel broadcast.

The minister said the "important signal" was recorded at the depth of 280 meters.

"It is surprising that the object wasn’t discovered before," he said.

Communication with the San-Jose diesel-electric submarine with 44 crew members on board was lost on 15 November 2017 during passage from the Ushuaia Mar del Plata naval base. Water penetrated the accumulator section in the nose part, which triggered fire. The captain had time to report the accident to headquarters, following which the submarine lost communication. The monitoring systems registered a powerful underwater explosion in that area. On November 30, the Argentine Navy announced an end to its operation to save the crew, but the search for the submarine still continues.

The Argentinean Navy Command turned to other countries for help. Among those who responded were Russian sailors. The vessel Yantar, that was at the coast of Western Africa, was urgently sent to the distress area. It had operated in Southern Atlantic longer than its counterparts, from December 6, 2017 till April 1, 2018. The Yantar returned safely to Severomorsk only in early June.

Since September, the search was conducted by private US seabed survey company, Ocean Infinity, hired by the Argentine government.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
2
Press review: Israel pleads not guilty to Russia and Kabul to meet Taliban in Moscow
3
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
4
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
5
Ukrainian minister admits risk of sub-Carpathian region's secession
6
Object resembling Argentina’s missing San Juan submarine found in search zone
7
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT