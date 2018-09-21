Militants’ drone downed over Syrian army positions in Latakia — Reconciliation center

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A militants’ drone was downed over the Syrian government army positions near the settlement of Qalaat Marza, the Latakia governorate, in the Idlib de-escalation zone, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Vladimir Savchenko said on Friday.

"Eight Syrian servicemen were wounded in the settlement of Qalaat Marza in the Latakia governorate that came under shelling by militants. An unmanned aerial vehicle operated by militants was downed in this area," he said.

According to Savchenko, shelling attacks were reported from the settlements of Nahsheba, Qallat Marza (twice), Arafit, Jubb al-Zaur, Qinsibba and Akch Baer in the Latakia governorate, Aleppo’s Handrat, al-Wasita, Jubb al-Hamir, Makanis al-Duwayri neighborhoods and the area around the research center (twice), the settlements of Masana in the Hama governorate and Tadef (twice) in the Aleppo governorate from the positions of pro-Turkish units near the city of al-Bab.

Officers of the Russian reconciliation center conducted a humanitarian operation in the settlement of Jebla in the Latakia governorate. They delivered sweets and jars with honey to a local kindergarten.

"A charitable action was conducted in the settlement of Saqba (Eastern Ghouta, Damascus). They delivered one thousand school backpacks and children’s clothing kits. One charitable action was conducted in Aleppo’s Karam Daadaa neighborhood. One tonne of freshly baked bread was handed out to the civilians. Targeted humanitarian assistance was delivered to the 15 families in need in Aleppo’s al-Suryan, al-Mualimin, al-Jebel, Balalat and al-Kalas neighborhoods," he said.

Russian reconciliation center

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes.