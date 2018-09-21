Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lugansk election commission registers eight candidates for LPR’s head

September 21, 21:51 UTC+3 LUGANSK

The elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics are set to take place on November 11

LUGANSK, September 21. /TASS/. Eight people have registered at the Central Election Commission of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in order to take part in the elections of LPR’s leader set to take place on November 11, the Luganskinformcenter agency informs, citing the Central Election Commission.

"LPR’s Central Election Commission informs voters that during the established period from September 14, 2018 to September 21, 2018, LPR’s Central Election Commission received written self-nomination notices from citizens presenting their candidacies for LPR’s head in the elections to be held on November 11, 2018," the document provided by the commission states.

Among the registered candidates are: acting LPR head Leonid Pasechnik, head of the Lugansk distillery "Luga-Nova" Leonid Derzhak, head of the Culture Ministry’s Department of Youth and Sports Roman Aleksin, head of the public utility enterprise "Gorsovet" Vladimir Rodionov, representatives of LPR’s trade union organizations Natalya Sergun, Oleg Koval and Yuri Ryaplov.

The elections in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic are set to take place on November 11. The decision to hold the elections was taken a week after the murder of DPR’s head Alexander Zakharchenko at the end of August.

Ukraine crisis
ADVERTISEMENT