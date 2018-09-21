Israeli military say ready to receive Russian colleague to probe into Il-20 crash

TEL AVIV, September 21. /TASS/. The Israeli military are ready to receive Russian servicemen and provide them with more information related to the investigation into the crash of the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea on September 17, a high-ranking Israeli officer told a briefing on Friday.

"The Israeli delegation invited the Russian military to come to Israel, if they have any questions or need more information, which we are ready to continue to provide," he said. "We presented (in Moscow) a complete report with a big number of details and information (related to the Il-20 crash - TASS).".

He also said that the Israeli military delegation led by Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin that visited Moscow on Thursday shared all data concerning the plane’s loss with the Russian side. Thus, according to the Israeli military, the Il-20’s crash was caused by random fire by Syrian air defense systems. "We gave a full and detailed report with a great number of details and data," he said. "I would like to stress once again that we want to prove that the cause of the death of 15 Russian servicemen was irresponsible fire by Syrian air defense systems. Twenty missiles were launched at the moment when Israeli warplanes were already back in Israel."

"We have a feeling that it was a professional discussion and our information was accepted," he added.