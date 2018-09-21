Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli military say ready to receive Russian colleague to probe into Il-20 crash

World
September 21, 17:56 UTC+3

The Israeli side has presented a complete report on the Il-20 crash

Share
1 pages in this article

TEL AVIV, September 21. /TASS/. The Israeli military are ready to receive Russian servicemen and provide them with more information related to the investigation into the crash of the Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea on September 17, a high-ranking Israeli officer told a briefing on Friday.

Read also

Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia

"The Israeli delegation invited the Russian military to come to Israel, if they have any questions or need more information, which we are ready to continue to provide," he said. "We presented (in Moscow) a complete report with a big number of details and information (related to the Il-20 crash - TASS).".

He also said that the Israeli military delegation led by Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin that visited Moscow on Thursday shared all data concerning the plane’s loss with the Russian side. Thus, according to the Israeli military, the Il-20’s crash was caused by random fire by Syrian air defense systems. "We gave a full and detailed report with a great number of details and data," he said. "I would like to stress once again that we want to prove that the cause of the death of 15 Russian servicemen was irresponsible fire by Syrian air defense systems. Twenty missiles were launched at the moment when Israeli warplanes were already back in Israel."

"We have a feeling that it was a professional discussion and our information was accepted," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rammstein's Till Lindeman to go on tour to Russia
2
Kremlin: Reacting to every single US sanction can run yourself into the ground
3
Russian embassy rejects allegations about plans to help Assange escape from UK
4
Russian fighter jets scrambled 13 times in one week on interception missions
5
Israeli military tells Russia Syrian air defense teams to blame for downing of Il-20
6
Israeli military say ready to receive Russian colleague to probe into Il-20 crash
7
Putin confident Russia, Armenia to develop partnership within Eurasian integration
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT