Sarajevo values Moscow’s stance on situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina

SARAJEVO, September 21. /TASS/. Sarajevo welcomes Moscow’s consistent principled stance on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country’s Foreign Minister Igor Crnadak said at a meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

The meeting is taking place at the Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Foreign Ministry. The two top diplomats first held one-on-one talks and were later joined by their delegations. The Russian delegation includes Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Fourth European Department Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko, Deputy Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Press and Information Department Artyom Kozhin and Moscow’s Ambassador to Sarajevo Pyotr Ivantsov.

"Russia has a principled position on the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina," Crnadak said, opening the talks. "We highly value your strong, constant support for the Dayton Agreement," he added.

Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign minister also commended cooperation between the two countries. "We have good relations. I am confident that your visit will only strengthen them. I am pleased that your agenda also includes a visit to Banja Luka," Crnadak said.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome. "I share your view of our relations," he said.

The Russian foreign minister is currently on a working visit to Sarajevo. He will later meet with President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik while visiting Banja Luka, as well as with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic.