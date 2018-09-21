Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin offers condolences to Vietnam over president's death

World
September 21, 13:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Tran Dai Quang died on Friday at the age of 61

Share
1 pages in this article
Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang

© EPA-EFE/DUC THANH

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Tr·ng, offering condolences over the death of Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang, the Kremlin press service reported.

"Putin stressed that by his service as head of state, as well at other positions of trust, Tran Dai Quang earned due respect among his countrymen and prominent global stature, and did a lot to consolidate the country’s national security to protect Vietnam’s interests on the global stage," the report says. The head of state also lauded Tran Dai Quang’s personal contribution to cultivating the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam and bilateral cooperation in various spheres.

"The Russian president noted that he repeatedly met with Tran Dai Quang," the telegram says. "His political wisdom and shrewdness and the ability to understand the core of the most complicated things which drew the most sincere respect."

Putin offered his sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, the government and the Vietnamese people.

Vietnam’s President Tran Dai Quang died at the age of 61 on Friday at 10:05 (06:05 Moscow time) at Hanoi’s Military Central Hospital 108.

Tran Dai Quang, who had earlier served as Vietnamese Minister of Public Security, became president in 2016, replacing Truong Tan Sang, aged 67, who had served as the head of state since 2011. Tran Dai Quang’s candidacy was supported by 91% of members of the National Assembly (one-chamber parliament), which is the supreme governing body in the country under the Constitution.

He was born in Vietnam’s Ninh Binh Province. He was a regular state security officer, Juris Doctor, a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (since 2006) and a member of the Politburo of the Central Committee Communist Party of Vietnam.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
Vietnam
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Third battalion of S-400 air defense systems enters duty in Crimea
2
China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show
3
Trump to address Skripal poisoning case at UN Security Council meeting
4
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
5
Russia’s Peace Stone in the rough: Unique amber nugget unearthed near Kaliningrad
6
Two Russian Tupolev-160 bombers make planned flight over northern seas
7
Argentine MP requests Putin’s help over prosecution of ex-president
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT