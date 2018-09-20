Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US adds 33 Russian officials linked to defense manufacturing to blacklist

World
September 20, 21:13 UTC+3
WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. US has added another 33 Russian officials to its blacklist of individuals who fall under the anti-Russian sanctions, a high-rank spokesman for the Administration told reporters during a telephone briefing.

Read also
Russia’s US ambassador, Anatoly Antonov

Ambassador to US excoriates new anti-Russian sanctions as ‘road to nowhere’

He said the officials were linked to the Russian defense manufacturing sector.

The spokesman said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had blacklisted the officials, who were acting in the interests of defense industries and intelligence services, under the terms of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act [CAATSA].

Sanctions vs. Russia
