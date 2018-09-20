US adds 33 Russian officials linked to defense manufacturing to blacklist

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. US has added another 33 Russian officials to its blacklist of individuals who fall under the anti-Russian sanctions, a high-rank spokesman for the Administration told reporters during a telephone briefing.

He said the officials were linked to the Russian defense manufacturing sector.

The spokesman said US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had blacklisted the officials, who were acting in the interests of defense industries and intelligence services, under the terms of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act [CAATSA].