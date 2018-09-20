Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

PACE head ‘took note’ of Russia’s possible exit from Council of Europe

World
September 20, 20:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko Russia spoke of the possibility during the meeting with PACE President Liliane Maury-Pasquier

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. Head of Russia's Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev informed that President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Liliane Maury-Pasquier took note of Russia’s possible exit from the Council of Europe during the meeting with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko.

Earlier, Valentina Matviyenko said during a meeting with Liliane Maury-Pasquier that Russia is starting to consider the decision on exiting the Council of Europe.

Read also

Russia considering withdrawal from Council of Europe — senate speaker

"She took note of it," Kosachev told TASS in response to the question about the assembly president’s reaction to the Russian speaker’s words. Kosachev also took part in the meeting with Maury-Pasquier.

Russia and PACE

In April 2014, the Russian delegation to PACE was stripped of its key rights, including the right to vote and take part in the assembly’s governing bodies, following the developments in Ukraine and Crimea. The issue of restoring the rights of the Russian delegation was raised at PACE twice throughout 2015 but the sanctions are still in place. Russia has been deprived of the right to vote and cannot take part in the Assembly’s governing bodies and election monitoring missions. In response, Russia suspended its participation in PACE’s activities until the end of 2015. In 2016-2017, Russia skipped PACE’s meetings due to the ongoing sanctions.

In late June 2017, Russia said it was suspending its monetary contributions to the Council of Europe over its non-participation in PACE. Concurrently, it suggested PACE’s regulations be amended to ensure that no one could deprive lawmakers of their rights except their voters. On January 11, Russian MP Leonid Slutsky said that Russia would not submit an application to confirm the Russian delegation’s powers for 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
2
Israeli air force chief arrives in Moscow to hand data on Il-20 incident over to Russia
3
Russia considering withdrawal from Council of Europe — senate speaker
4
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
5
WADA confirms Russian anti-doping agency’s reinstatement
6
Israeli air force chief holds meetings on Il-20 crash with Russian military commanders
7
Kremlin says Putin expects to continue dialogue with Japanese PM
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT