Poroshenko admits most Ukrainians did not feel any improvement of living conditions

KIEV, September 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has admitted that he failed to fulfil many promises and plans, which drew dissatisfaction from society, and most Ukrainians did not feel any improvement of their living conditions, he said on Thursday in his annual address to Verkhovna Rada.

In particular, Poroshenko noted that he failed to end the conflict in Donbass and restore the country’s territorial integrity, as a result of which "Ukraine lost 20% of its industrial potential."

"It definitely caused a ripple effect for the entire economy… and trigged a deep social crisis. We endured it and revived the growth. However, most Ukrainians still did not feel any improvement in their living conditions, and the living standards are restoring slowly and unevenly both in the regions and among social and age groups," the president said.

He admitted to flaws in the war on corruption. "The society is disappointed with the process of the anti-corruption fight, and the people’s claims are absolutely justified," Poroshenko said.

The president added that migration from the country became massive. "The authorities made a great number of miscalculations in the personnel policy, and bold experiments in this sphere turned out to be not effective enough. The reform rates differ, just like the speed that we planned at the beginning. The problems turned out to be deeper, the confrontation stronger and the solution more complicated," Poroshenko said.

Poroshenko believes that the socio-economic problems will have political effects - "the threat of revenge by the pro-Russian forces, the development of left populism and manifestation of the right-wing radicalism, lack of confidence in state institutions, doubts in the democratic methods of management and positive attitude toward anarchy or totalitarianism." "A feeling of deep dissatisfaction was formed amid high expectations in society. Even among those who are confident that the country is moving in the right direction there are many people who believe that we are moving in a zigzag way," Poroshenko said. That said, he is confident that currently the main task for Ukraine is not to leave the course due to the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2019 and use the economic success to increase the quality of life for the Ukrainians.