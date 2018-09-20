South Korea's president wraps up visit to North Korea

SEOUL, September 20. /TASS/. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has ended a three-day visit to North Korea and is returning to Seoul onboard his aircraft, South Korean Presidential Spokesperson Yoon Young-chan said in the Seoul press center of the inter-Korean summit.

"According to our information, Moon Jae-in must be onboard the plane en route to Seoul," he said. Yoon Young-chan said that the president may hold a press conference upon returning to his homeland.

The inter-Korean summit, which is the fifth in history and third this year, was held on September 18-20 in North Korea. The first two summits were held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.