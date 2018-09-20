Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Japan wants to discuss Putin’s peace treaty proposal with Lavrov - TV

World
September 20, 3:07 UTC+3 TOKYO

The Japanese minister is also expected to unveil Tokyo’s position regarding the document, as well as referring to the territorial issue

Share
1 pages in this article
Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono

Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono

© Sergei Sevastyanov/TASS

TOKYO, September 20. /TASS/. Japan’s government is working out the possibility of organizing a meeting between Foreign Affairs Minister Taro Kono and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov during the UN General Assembly in New York on September 24-27, Japan’s NHK TV reported with reference to diplomatic sources on Thursday.

Kono is primarily keen to find out the true intentions of the Russian side following the proposal made by President Vladimir Putin to sign a peace treaty by the end of this year without any preconditions, the report said. The Japanese minister is also expected to unveil Tokyo’s position regarding the document, as well as referring to the territorial issue. If held, the meeting will also focus on joint economic activities on the South Kuril Islands.

During the Eastern Economic Forum’s plenary session on September 12, Putin suggested that a peace treaty be signed between Moscow and Tokyo without any preconditions before the end of this year. Commenting on the initiative, the Japanese Foreign Ministry told TASS that Tokyo would engage in talks with Russia on the peace treaty only after the territorial dispute is settled.

Since the mid-20th century, Russia and Japan have been holding consultations in order to clinch a peace treaty as a follow-up to World War II. The Kuril Islands issue remains the sticking point since after WWII the islands were handed over to the Soviet Union while Japan has laid claims to the four southern islands. In 1956, the two countries signed a common declaration on ending the state of war and restoring diplomatic and all other relations, however, a peace treaty has still not been reached. Moscow has stated many times that Russia’s sovereignty over the islands could not be questioned.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
Russian bases in Syria to be equipped with upgraded control systems — official
3
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
4
Japan wants to discuss Putin’s peace treaty proposal with Lavrov - TV
5
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
6
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
7
MiG-31 jet crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT