South Korean leader vows peace on Korean peninsula

World
September 19, 20:28 UTC+3 SEOUL

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth one in history and the third one this year, is taking place in Pyongyang from September 18 until September 20

Read also
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in

Two Koreas agree to end mutual hostility, move toward denuclearization and peace

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. There will be no more military activities on the Korean peninsula, South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated on Wednesday in Pyongyang in the course of the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The South Korean leader made a speech after a concert at a stadium in Pyongyang.

"In all the land from the Paektu Mountain to Hallasan (mountains in the north and south of the Korean peninsula respectively - TASS), we will establish lasting peace and pass it on to the next generations," Moon Jae-in stressed, while addressing the 150,000 spectators present at the stadium. The president added that along with Kim Jong-un, they agreed to end all military tensions and eliminate the threat of war on the Korean peninsula.

"The relations between the North and the South will become more excellent than ever," Moon Jae-in promised. "Koreans, compatriots, let us enter the new age of peace, leaving confrontation and animosity behind," he called on the crowd.

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth one in history and the third one this year, is taking place in Pyongyang from September 18 until September 20.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
