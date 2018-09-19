Key political document to be signed at Russia-India summit in October — ambassador

NEW DELHI, September 19. /TASS/. A major political document will be approved at the summit meeting between Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, Russia’s Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolai Kudryashov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the document will be in the form of a joint declaration or statement.

"We hope that a major political document will be adopted and published. There [we] will enshrine our common views on global development, international law, multipolarity, political solutions to crises and non-application of sanctions, except those passed by the United Nations Security Council," the ambassador said.

The document will reflect the two countries’ interest in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and RIC (comprising Russia, India and China), he added.

Earlier, India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that Putin’s visit was expected on October 4. When asked by TASS about the president’s plans to visit India, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to notify of them in due time.