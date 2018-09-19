Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Key political document to be signed at Russia-India summit in October — ambassador

World
September 19, 18:59 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

The document is expected to reflect the sides' interests within the SCO, BRICS and RIC associations

Share
1 pages in this article

NEW DELHI, September 19. /TASS/. A major political document will be approved at the summit meeting between Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, Russia’s Ambassador in New Delhi Nikolai Kudryashov told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the diplomat, the document will be in the form of a joint declaration or statement.

"We hope that a major political document will be adopted and published. There [we] will enshrine our common views on global development, international law, multipolarity, political solutions to crises and non-application of sanctions, except those passed by the United Nations Security Council," the ambassador said.

The document will reflect the two countries’ interest in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS (comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and RIC (comprising Russia, India and China), he added.

Earlier, India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that Putin’s visit was expected on October 4. When asked by TASS about the president’s plans to visit India, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised to notify of them in due time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
14
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin believes it is necessary to start development of weapons of the future
2
MiG-31 jet crashes in Nizhny Novgorod Region
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
5
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
6
Abbot of Kiev’s landmark monastery reports threats of seizures from extremists
7
Lebanon expresses condolences over downing of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT