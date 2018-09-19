Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lebanon expresses condolences over downing of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft

World
September 19, 15:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The country's foreign ministry also "condemns Israel’s airstrike on Syria, which claimed the lives of the Russians fighting against terrorism"

Il-20 aircraft

Il-20 aircraft

© Maxim Kuzovkov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has expressed condolences to the people and government of Russia over the downing of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, Lebanon’s National News Agency said, citing a statement issued by the ministry.

According to the agency, the ministry "expresses deepest condolences to the people and government of Russia over the death of 15 Russian military personnel in Syria." Besides, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry "condemns Israel’s airstrike on Syria, which claimed the lives of Russians fighting against terrorism."

Downing of Il-20 aircraft

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17, contact was lost with a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea back to the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria. The ministry said the aircraft had disappeared from radar during an airstrike four Israeli F-16 fighter jets carried out on targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

On September 18, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Il-20 aircraft had been accidently downed by Syrian air defenses as the Israeli F-16 jets had been using it as a cover. According to Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, Israeli pilots "could not but see the Russian plane, which was approaching the runway from an altitude of five kilometers." The ministry added that it considered such actions by Israel to be hostile.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a telephone call with his Israeli counterpart Avigdor Lieberman, stating that Israel was solely to blame for the downing of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea. "The Israeli Defense Ministry’s actions are not in the spirit of Russian-Israeli partnership so we reserve the right to take retaliatory steps," the Russian defense chief stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT