Kremlin denounces claims on Russia’s involvement in new poisonings in Salisbury as absurd

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes there is no need to comment on new statements about Russia’s alleged involvement in the new poisonings in Salisbury, UK, where a couple were hospitalized last week.

"I don’t think there is any sense in commenting such reports," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "The absurdity of the most part of information coming from Salisbury is evident," he added.MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes there is no need to comment on new statements about Russia’s alleged involvement in the new poisonings in Salisbury, UK, where a couple were hospitalized last week.

Hospitalized Russian Anna Shapiro said in an interview with The Sun tabloid newspaper that, in her opinion, it was an attempt to poison her for her decision to leave Russia.

In March former Russian intelligence officer and convicted British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent, according to British investigators. Later, London stated that this agent was designed in Russia and blamed Moscow for being behind the incident based on this assumption. The Russian side refuted all accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union, nor Russia had any programs for developing this agent.