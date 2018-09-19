Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin denounces claims on Russia’s involvement in new poisonings in Salisbury as absurd

World
September 19, 13:12 UTC+3

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the adsurdity of the claims is 'evident'

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes there is no need to comment on new statements about Russia’s alleged involvement in the new poisonings in Salisbury, UK, where a couple were hospitalized last week.

"I don’t think there is any sense in commenting such reports," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "The absurdity of the most part of information coming from Salisbury is evident," he added.MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes there is no need to comment on new statements about Russia’s alleged involvement in the new poisonings in Salisbury, UK, where a couple were hospitalized last week.

Hospitalized Russian Anna Shapiro said in an interview with The Sun tabloid newspaper that, in her opinion, it was an attempt to poison her for her decision to leave Russia.

In March former Russian intelligence officer and convicted British spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent, according to British investigators. Later, London stated that this agent was designed in Russia and blamed Moscow for being behind the incident based on this assumption. The Russian side refuted all accusations, saying that neither the Soviet Union, nor Russia had any programs for developing this agent.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Skripal poisoning case
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
2
Kremlin: Putin’s opinion of Mediterranean plane crash relies on Defense Ministry’s data
3
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
4
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
5
New security system to be established in Idlib — Russian defense chief
6
Russia signs 20 weapons contracts with African countries over two years
7
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT