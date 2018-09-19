Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian lawmaker hails inter-Korean agreements as breakthrough

World
September 19, 12:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The State Duma Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman said that "the international community should turn a page in its approach to North Korea"

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The results of the third inter-Korean summit are an important breakthrough, Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky told reporters on Wednesday.

"The inter-Korean talks can only be viewed as positive. I believe that these agreements mark a rather important achievement, if not a breakthrough. Now the international community should turn a page in its approach to North Korea," he said.

Read also

North Korea agrees to shut down nuclear reactor in Yongbyon

According to the senior Russian lawmaker, the military agreement signed by the two Korean states "is a huge step towards peace and understanding on the Korean Peninsula." "Russia has always called for resolving the North Korea issue through political and diplomatic means. Now, both Pyongyang and Seoul are moving in that particular direction. The most important thing is that no one should try to hinder their movement in order to achieve political gains," Slutsky added.

He pointed out that "the results of the third inter-Korean talks also debunk the West’s favorite myth that Pyongyang poses a danger to regional development." "There is a need to continue dialogue with North Korean authorities. Moscow has never suspended dialogue. For our part, we plan to boost cooperation at the parliamentary level," Slutsky concluded.

An inter-Korean summit, the third this year and the fifth in history, is taking place in Pyongyang on September 18-20.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia's response to jet downing in Syria and Korean sanctions stalemate
2
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
3
Kremlin denounces claims on Russia’s involvement in new poisonings in Salisbury as absurd
4
Frigate Admiral Essen wraps up visit to Greece
5
Trump can stop Nord Stream 2 project, says Polish president
6
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
7
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT