Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

President says Moldova should have friendly relations with Russia, EU, neighboring states

World
September 19, 11:12 UTC+3 CHISINAU

Igor Dodon said it is impossible to be friends with the Europeans against the Russians or with the Russians against the EUor the US

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. Moldova should conduct a well-balanced foreign policy and be friends with Russia, the EU and neighboring countries, Moldovan President Igor Dodon wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, commenting on the "pro-Moldovan" course declared by the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova.

"Moldova should have good relations with everyone. We should be friends with Europe, the Russian Federation and our neighbors - Ukraine and Romania. So, I introduced the ‘pro-Moldova’ message last year at a discussion with ambassadors," Dodon noted. He explained that he promotes this balance in foreign policy.

"This is my position - good relations with all of them. It is impossible to be friends with the Europeans against the Russians or [to be friends] with the Russians against the Europeans or the Americans. Still, unfortunately, that’s the way it has been for the last nine years," Dodon noted, commenting on the statement of the coalition of pro-European parties, which came to power in 2009, gained support from Washington and Brussels and promised to achieve the country’s accession to the EU.

However, the "pro-European" government was marked by an economic crisis, a series of corruption and political scandals and a cooling in relation with Moscow. The latest polls showed that the absolute majority of the population does not trust the authorities, and the number of supporters for the course for European integration proclaimed by the government - though Moldova received a visa-free entry to the EU - has dropped from 70% to 37% since 2010. These sentiments affected the 2016 presidential election, in which Dodon, who supported the restoration of relations with Russia, won.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Russia launches criminal case into Il-20 crash above Mediterranean
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
New security system to be established in Idlib — Russian defense chief
5
Russia's Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgyzstan for drills
6
Norilsk to have entrepreneurship development center
7
Pentagon identifies Russia, China as threats to cybersecurity — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT