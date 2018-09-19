Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Moldovan president calls on government to resign

World
September 19, 10:15 UTC+3 CHISINAU

The people want this government and the parliamentary majority to leave for good, Moldova's leader believes

Share
1 pages in this article

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. Moldovan President Igor Dodon has called on Pavel Filip’s government, formed by the ruling Democratic Party of Moldova, to resign in order to call an early election to the parliament, he wrote on Facebook on Wednesday, commenting on the reshuffling in the cabinet of ministers declared yesterday.

"I don’t understand why changes should be introduced to the composition of the government with just months left before the election. The people want this government and the parliamentary majority to leave for good. If the Democrats did hear the citizens, they would have dissolved the parliament long ago and declared an early election in order not to drag feet until February," the Moldovan president noted.

Read also

Moldovan president says feels fine after car crash

"I’m waiting for the entire government to resign, the parliamentary election to be held and a new parliamentary majority and a new government to be formed," he concluded.

The prime minister suggested that Nicolae Ciubuc should head the Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment instead of Liviu Volconovici, and that Silvia Radu, who previously served as acting Mayor of Chisinau, should become the head of the Ministry of Health Care, Labor and Social Protection instead of Svetlana Cebotari. The president said that he will sign the orders on the resignation of the two ministers, but "there are questions" regarding the appointments. Cebotari and Volconovici have occupied their positions for less than a year. On Tuesday, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Moldova, which controls the parliament and the government, Vladimir Plahotniuc noted that both ministers worked well, but these ministries need to be more effective. He explained that it is important for the party to complete the launched projects ahead of the February 2019 parliamentary election.

