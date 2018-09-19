Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean leader to visit Seoul by year-end

World
September 19, 6:45 UTC+3

"The visit should take place by the end of the year, if nothing extraordinary happens," South Korean president Moon Jae-in said

Share
1 pages in this article
North Koean leader Kim Jong Un

North Koean leader Kim Jong Un

© Korea Broadcasting System via AP

SEOUL, September 19. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to visit Seoul by the end of the year, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told reporters on Wednesday following this year’s third inter-Korean talks.

"The visit should take place by the end of the year, if nothing extraordinary happens," he said, adding that the visit would be "a turning point in inter-Korean relations."

Kim Jong Un confirmed he was set to visit the South Korean capital "in the near future."

Earlier in the day, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met behind closed doors in Pyongyang. The meeting was held in the Paekhwawon villa and conference facility for high-ranking guests, where Moon Jae-in is staying during his visit to Pyongyang.

The inter-Korean summit, the fifth in history and the third this year, began in Pyongyang on September 18 and will end on September 20. The first round of talks between the leaders of North and South Korea within the framework of the ongoing summit took place on Tuesday and lasted two hours.

Two previous inter-Korean summits were held in Pyongyang in 2000 and 2007.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Russian Iskander-M missile systems deployed in Kyrgystan for drills
3
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
4
Russian Foreign Ministry summons Dutch ambassador
5
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
6
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
7
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT