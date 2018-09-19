Russian Politics & Diplomacy
73rd session of UN General Assembly opens in New York

World
September 19, 2:44 UTC+3 UN

193 states will discuss about 330 resolutions during about 100 plenary sessions

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

UN, September 19. /TASS/. The 73rd session of the UN General Assembly opened at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported.

The start of the assembly’s annual work cycle was proclaimed by its president, former prime minister of Equador, Maria Fernanda Espinosa.

Espinosa, who has become the fourth woman elected to the post in 73 years, said she would devote her presidency to gender equality and women’s issues. She also outlined the seven priority areas of her work: gender equality; new agreements on migration and refugees; creating decent jobs for young people, women and disabled persons; environmental protection; stronger commitment to protecting interests of the disabled; intensifying work on the UN reform; solution of security problems.

According to the UN General Assembly president, the 193 states members of the UN General Assembly will discuss about 330 resolutions during about 100 plenary sessions.

Traditionally, the UN General Assembly’s work begins with the high-level week, gathering heads of states and foreign ministers from the 193 UN member states. The general debate will begin on September 25 and continue until October 1. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will represent Russia at the event and is expected to deliver his speech on September 28.

On October 1, the General Assembly’s main committees, tasked with preparing draft resolutions to be adopted during plenary sessions, will begin their work.

