Central Russian bus crash death toll rises to 5 — emergencies service

World
September 19, 0:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

19 people were admitted to hospitals, six of them in serious condition

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. At least five people were killed and 19 injured when two passenger buses crashed in Central Russia’s Voronezh Region on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Five have died," the source said. "At the moment, more than 40 people from various agencies and departments - rescuers, police, road police - are working at the scene."

An official with the region’s healthcare department told TASS that 19 people were admitted to hospitals, six of them in serious condition.

"A total of 19 people were taken to hospitals, six of them in critical condition. 15 ambulance teams were deployed to help those injured. In total, there were 24 people on board the two buses, no children among them," the source said.

The Voronezh Region Prosecutor’s Office has launched an inquiry into safety of passenger traffic following the incident.

According to earlier reports, the accident occurred on the 525th km of the M-4 Don federal highway. One of the buses stopped on the roadside, presumably to repair something, when the other crashed into it.

