Two buses crash on Central Russian highway, deaths reported

World
September 18, 23:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

At least three people were killed and 18 injured

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured when two buses crashed on a federal highway in Central Russia’s Voronezh Region on Tuesday, regional officials said.

A spokesperson for the regional police department, Yelena Podtynnykh, told TASS that one of the buses broke down and stopped on the 529th kilometer of the Don federal highway, and the other crashed into it.

"Two passenger buses have crashed. Both were heading southward from Moscow. Three people were killed, 18 received injuries of varying degrees. According to preliminary information, the Volvo bus was standing on the roadside, and, possibly, was being fixed, when a Neoplan bus crashed into it," she said.

A medical source earlier said that three people were killed and 19 were injured, some of the passengers were still trapped in the buses. However, chief spokesman for the Voronezh Region emergencies service, Sergey Khrenov, told TASS shortly after that all people have already been pulled out.

A police source said that both buses departed from Moscow. One of them headed to the North Caucasus city of Cherkessk, the other - to the resort city of Pyatigorsk in South Russia’s Stavropol Territory.

