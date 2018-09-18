Ankara, Moscow to continue coordinating activities in Idlib

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow will continue to coordinate their activities in Syria’s Idlib in accordance with the Sochi agreement, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"This agreement is an important achievement for the people of the region, all the involved countries - first and foremost, for Russia - and for Turkey as well, because it allows the country to avoid taking up a new burden [concerning the Syrian crisis and the reception of Syrian refugees - TASS]," the minister said, as cited by the NTV broadcaster.

Hulusi Akar added that "now, just like before, the Turkish military in Idlib will coordinate their activities with Russia." The Turkish defense chief also said that "the impressive efforts made by the [Turkish] president made it possible to resolve a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Idlib."

As a result of four-hour talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 17, Moscow and Ankara agreed to create a demilitarized zone along the line of contact between Syrian government forces and armed opposition units in the Syrian province of Idlib