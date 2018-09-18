Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ankara, Moscow to continue coordinating activities in Idlib

World
September 18, 18:24 UTC+3

The agreement proposes for a demilitarized zone along the contact line between Syrian gov't troops and the armed opposition by October 15

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Ankara and Moscow will continue to coordinate their activities in Syria’s Idlib in accordance with the Sochi agreement, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said.

"This agreement is an important achievement for the people of the region, all the involved countries - first and foremost, for Russia - and for Turkey as well, because it allows the country to avoid taking up a new burden [concerning the Syrian crisis and the reception of Syrian refugees - TASS]," the minister said, as cited by the NTV broadcaster.

Hulusi Akar added that "now, just like before, the Turkish military in Idlib will coordinate their activities with Russia." The Turkish defense chief also said that "the impressive efforts made by the [Turkish] president made it possible to resolve a large-scale humanitarian crisis in Idlib."

As a result of four-hour talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on September 17, Moscow and Ankara agreed to create a demilitarized zone along the line of contact between Syrian government forces and armed opposition units in the Syrian province of Idlib

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense chief vows response to Israel’s actions that caused fatal crash of Il-20 aircraft
2
Putin stresses Israeli air forces’ operations violate Syria’s sovereignty
3
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
4
Putin vows to improve security of military personnel in Syria in wake of Il-20 tragedy
5
Military spots body fragments of Ilyushin-20’s crew in Mediterranean
6
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
7
Kremlin comments on Russian military plane incident in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT