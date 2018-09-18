Syrian opposition hails Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Syria’s opposition Negotiation Commission (SNC) has hailed the agreements on Idlib reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents as they pave the way for a transition period in Syria.

In a statement posted on the Twitter account, SNC President Nasr Hariri stressed that the implementation of the agreement on the establishment of a demilitarized zone in Syria’s northwestern governorate will be the first step towards a comprehensive political settlement.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian government voiced support to the Russia-Turkish initiative. In a statement released by SANA News Agency, Damascus "has always welcomed any initiative that stops bloodshed and contributes to reestablishing security and stability to each inch that was struck by terrorism."

Monday’s talks between the Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Russia’s Sochi yielded and agreement to establish a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib, along the contact line between government troops and the opposition by October 15. At Ankara’s initiative, it is planned to withdraw the opposition’s tanks, multiple missile launcher systems, artillery systems and mortars from this zone by October 10. Control in this zone will be exercised by mobile patrol groups of Turkish troops and unites of Russian military police.

Idlib is the only large region in Syria that is still controlled by illegal armed groups. In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was established in Idlib to give shelter to militants and their families who are reluctant to voluntarily surrender arms.

According to United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, about 10,000 Jabhat al-Nusra and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in Russia) militants are currently staying in the region. When Damascus finally regains control of the governorate, it will put an end to the large-scale armed confrontation in Syria.