Russian delegation to UNHRC meeting questions impartiality of report on Myanmar

GENEVA, September 18. /TASS/. The issues Myanmar has been facing result from the British Empire’s inhuman colonial policy, said the Russian delegation to the Geneva session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Russian delegation member Yevgeni Ustinov noted during the discussion of a report on human rights violations in Myanmar, presented by the UN Fact-Finding Mission, that "the mission began to assess the situation in Myanmar starting from the year 1962." "If the experts looked into a more distant past, they would have to admit that the issues concerning the states of Kachin, Shan and Arakan result from the British Empire’s inhuman colonial policy, which created a time bomb seventy years ago," he added.

According to the Russian diplomat, the information in the report "is based only on one group of sources and can hardly be considered as completely impartial." The Russian delegation also believes that the Mission’s call for establishing a fact-finding mechanism similar to the one the United Nations General Assembly created for Syria is questionable and useless.

"We point to the Myanmar authorities’ willingness to take active measures to prevent human rights violations, as well as to abide by its international obligations in this field," Ustinov said. "We would like to express support for the reciprocal steps that Myanmar and Bangladesh have taken to resolve the border situation," he noted.

On Tuesday, the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, established by the UN Human Rights Council in March 2017, "released a 440-page account of the findings of its 15-month examination of the situation in three states in Myanmar." The report "reiterates the Fact-Finding Mission’s call for the investigation and prosecution of Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, and his top military leaders for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes."

Rakhine state situation

Myanmar’s state of Rakhine is known as a place where the Rohingya Muslim minority resides.

Myanmar authorities consider the Rohingyas to be illegal migrants from Bangladesh and don’t recognize their right to citizenship though many of them have been living in the country for years. Rakhine has seen numerous religious conflicts leading to clashes between Muslims and local Buddhists.

Tensions there rose once again on August 25, 2017, when hundreds of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants attacked 30 police posts. The country’s security forces started a military operation in the region following the attacks. According to official reports, the clashes killed over 400 people, though the Doctors Without Borders organization says that as many as 6,700 people were killed in the first month of clashes. Nearly 700,000 of the Rohingyas fled to Myanmar’s neighboring country of Bangladesh.