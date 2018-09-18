Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Syria welcomes decision of Russia and Turkey on Idlib

World
September 18, 14:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow and Ankara have agreed to set up a demilitarized zone along the contact line between Syrian government troops and the armed opposition by October 15

Syria, Idlib

Syria, Idlib

© SANA/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Syria welcomes the agreement between Russia and Turkey on the situation in Syria’s Idlib Governorate, which became the result of intensive consultations between Moscow and Damascus, the SANA agency reported on Tuesday, citing a source in the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates.

"Syria welcomes the agreement on the situation in the Idlib Governorate that was declared yesterday in the Russian city of Sochi and stresses that this agreement became the result of intensive consultations and full coordination between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation," the agency quoted the source as saying.

It was noted that Syria "supports any initiative directed at ending the bloodshed in the republic and also capable of restoring peace and security in any area of the country." The statement says that the Syrian Arab Republic "will continue the fight against terrorism until the last swath of Syrian territory is liberated, no matter whether it will be a military operation or a local reconciliation."

The source added that "the specified agreement has a strict deadline." The document is also "the continuation of the earlier agreements on the de-escalation of tensions that have been reached during the Astana process since 2017."

Russia and Turkey agreed to create by October 15 a demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib Governorate along the contact line between the Syrian government forces and the armed opposition. This is the result of the four-hour negotiations held between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Vladimir Putin Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Countries
Syria
