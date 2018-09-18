Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports

World
September 18, 10:17 UTC+3 PARIS

The plane disappeared from the air traffic control radars during the attack of four Israeli F-16 planes on Syrian facilities in Latakia

Share
1 pages in this article

French Defense Ministry in Paris

© AP Photo/Francois Mori

PARIS, September 18. /TASS/. France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces has stated that the French army has no relation to the incident with Russia’s Il-20 plane that disappeared from radar screens near the Syrian shore overnight into Tuesday, while the Israeli army was carrying out strikes on Syrian territory, the France Soir newspaper reported, citing a defense source.

Read also

Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea

"The French armed forces deny their involvement in this attack," the defense representative noted.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, on September 17 at about 23:00 Moscow time (GMT + 3) contact was lost with the crew of a Russian Il-20 plane that was returning to the Hmeymim airbase above the Mediterranean Sea, 35 km off the Syrian coast. The ministry specified that "the Il-20 disappeared from the air traffic control radars during the attack of four Israeli F-16 planes on Syrian facilities in the Latakia Governorate."

The Russian air traffic control radar systems also registered the launches of missiles out of the French frigate Auvergne that was in the specified region at the time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
2
Russia’s military aircraft disappears over Mediterranean Sea
3
At least two people killed, 10 injured in missile attack on Syria’s Latakia
4
French military deny their involvement in incident with Russia’s plane in Syria — reports
5
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
6
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
7
Source: EU summit in Salzburg not to adopt new anti-Russia sanctions over Skripal case
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT