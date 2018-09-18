Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Residents of Damascus suburb Daria are returning to their homes - authorities

World
September 18, 7:28 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

"Just in a day 22,000 people arrived. Before the war, 365,000 people lived in the settlement," Muhammad Abu Ziyad a representative of the local administration said

DAMASCUS, September 18. /TASS/. Residents of Daria, a suburb of the Syrian capital of Damascus, which was liberated from the militants two years ago, are returning to their homes.

"As representatives of the authorities, members of the administration, we are meeting the residents who decided to return," Muhammad Abu Ziyad a representative of the local administration told reporters.

"Just in a day 22,000 people arrived. Before the war, 365,000 people lived in the settlement," he said.

In Daria, demining has been completed, roads, social facilities have been rebuilt, and electricity and water are being repaired. The new school year began in five local schools which had been renovated.

"More than 200,000 people said they are willing to return, we are waiting for everyone," the official continued.

"Those who come back today can inspect their homes and if they find them suitable for living, they will stay there. If the house is no longer suitable, the administration provides them with temporary housing until their house is repaired," he added.

The status of about 1,400 former militants has been determined and they were able to vote at the elections of the local authorities along with other citizens.

Syrian conflict
ADVERTISEMENT