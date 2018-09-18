Air strikes on Latakia were carried out by Israeli planes - Al-Jazeera

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The air strikes that targeted the Syrian city of Latakia were carried out by Israeli planes from the Lebanese territory, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported on Tuesday referring to sources in the Syrian army.

Earlier Al Jazeera reported referring the state media, that Syrian air defenses intercepted and downed missiles targeting several locations in the northwestern city of Latakia. The strikes targeted "state technical industry institutions" in the government-controlled city.