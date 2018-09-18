UN General Assembly President praises Russia’s contribution to UN

UNITED NATIONS, September 18. /TASS/. Russia is playing a key role in the consolidation of the UN and is an important contributor to the solution of problems of general peace and security, Miroslav Lajcak, the President 72nd session of the UN General Assembly told TASS on Monday.

"Russia has played a key role in the United Nations since its inception," said Lajcak, who is a graduate of the Moscow-based MGIMO diplomatic university.

He recalled that the USSR was a founding member of the United Nations, and Russia is a Permanent Member of the UN Security Council.

"Russia has always been a key promoter and defender of the United Nations and of the central role of the Security Council in peace and security matters," he said.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia has a vital role to play in ensuring respect for and upholding the United Nations Charter and helping us to live up to the values and fulfil the promise of the United Nations," Lajcak went on.

"It also has a significant stake in and influence on a number of critical international peace and security issues, from Syria to Ukraine, to the Middle East Peace Process, and to the situation on the Korean Peninsula, just to name a few," he said. "Russia thus remains an indispensable player in the United Nations’ peace and security efforts worldwide."

Lajcak called Russia a great contributor to the UN, "including through its important support to UN peacekeeping and as a growing donor to many humanitarian and development causes."

"Russia’s voice is also crucial on issues related to climate change and ongoing UN reform efforts," he said adding that it had played a notable role in establishing the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism, currently led by a Russian national, Under-Secretary-General Vladimir Voronkov.

"Other high-level Russian nationals in the UN Secretariat include Yury Fedotov, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office in Vienna," he said. "Throughout my Presidency, I have worked closely with the Russian Mission - including in June when Russia held the Presidency of the Security Council.".