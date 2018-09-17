Expert says Kiev severs friendship treaty with Russia to avoid attacks of radicals

KIEV, September 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has terminated the friendship treaty with Russia obviously seeking to avoid rancor of radicals amidst the election campaign in the country, Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Policy Analysis and Management Ruslan Bortnik told TASS on Monday.

"Just imagine the situation when the Friendship Treaty with Russia is automatically extended from October 2 - it would immediately become a target for attacks from right-wing radicals, especially amidst the ongoing election campaign. So, by non-extending the treaty the authorities are simply seeking to avoid a political spin machine crisis," he said, adding that the document will expire on April 1, 2019.

According to the expert, the Ukrainian authorities might have denounced the treaty even earlier, in 2014-2015, but they were afraid of serious socio-economic consequences. "This treaty serves as a basis for more than 400 Ukrainian-Russian agreements of various levels and once Russia stops recognizing them, it might deliver a serious blow on Ukraine’s exports to Russia, socio-economic ties and on many other things," he explained.

So far, in his words, it is difficult to anticipate possible impacts of the termination of the treaty as it is just a political platform for other agreements, "beginning from mutual payment of retirement allowances and recognition of economic standards to bilateral trade and a lot of other issues," such as agreements on the Sea of Azov, on the Black Sea Fleet, etc.

Now, he stressed, the ball is in Russia’s court. "If Russia says the treaty doesn’t exist any longer, there will be no political platform for other agreements and trade between the two countries may shrink dramatically, Ukrainians living in Russia may have serious social problems, there could be border recognition problems and other consequences. It means that it is now up to Russia to take a decision about the consequences of this step. This is what Kiev has been fearing until now and that is why the treaty has been staying in place," Bortnik said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko signed a decree on the termination of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership between Ukraine and Russia. Now the document is to be approved by Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada, or national parliament.

Ukraine and Russia inked the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Partnership in May 1997. The Treaty came into force in April 1999 for a term of ten years with automatic extension for further ten-year periods if neither of the sides decides otherwise. The sides are to say whether they plan either to extend or terminate the Treaty before October 2018.