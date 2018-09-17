Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Erdogan has brand-new 'hopes' for region after meeting with Putin

World
September 17, 16:45 UTC+3 SOCHI

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on September 17

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. The Turkish and Russian heads of state will make a statement after their meeting that would represent "a new hope" for the region, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during his talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I think there will be a new hope for the region in the statement that we will make after the meeting here in Sochi," Erdogan said.

According to him, both leaders have met several times this year to exchange opinions on current issues.

"This exchange of opinions strengthens our cooperation. In particular, our solidarity on regional issues inspires hope for this cooperation in the people of the region. I think that not only the region, but the whole world has set sights on our today’s meeting," Erdogan said.

