Erdogan has brand-new 'hopes' for region after meeting with Putin

SOCHI, September 17. /TASS/. The Turkish and Russian heads of state will make a statement after their meeting that would represent "a new hope" for the region, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated during his talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I think there will be a new hope for the region in the statement that we will make after the meeting here in Sochi," Erdogan said.

According to him, both leaders have met several times this year to exchange opinions on current issues.

"This exchange of opinions strengthens our cooperation. In particular, our solidarity on regional issues inspires hope for this cooperation in the people of the region. I think that not only the region, but the whole world has set sights on our today’s meeting," Erdogan said.