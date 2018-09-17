Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Switzerland to continue efforts to maintain good relations with Russia — diplomat

September 17, 16:00 UTC+3 GENEVA
GENEVA, September 17. /TASS/. Switzerland will continue efforts to maintain good relations with Russia though Bern calls for ceasing illegal activities on Swiss soil, Spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) Pierre-Alain Eltschinger told TASS on Monday.

"Since the spring of 2018, the FDFA has summoned the Russian ambassador or the Russian charge d'affaires in Bern on three occasions: following the announcement of the attack on the Skripals in Salisbury; in response to misunderstandings on the role of Spiez Laboratory and the foiled operation against it and the OPCW; and most recently in response to the publication of the results of the UK authorities' investigation," he said, commenting on Bern’s position on the recent publications in the Tages Anzeiger and SonntagsZeitung newspapers about some Russian agents allegedly trying to spy on a chemical laboratory in the Swiss town of Spiez and the Lausanne office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

"The FDFA has called on Russia to cease illegal activities on Swiss soil and against Swiss targets immediately. Screening of Russian applications for accreditation has been intensified. Switzerland shares information closely with partner states. At the same time, it will continue its efforts to maintain good relations with Russia," Eltschinger added.

