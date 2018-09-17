In Vienna 62nd session of IAEA General Conference kicks off

VIENNA, September 17. /TASS/. The 62nd session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) kicks off on Monday in the Vienna International Center. During the week, until September 21, representatives for about 170 countries will discuss the development of nuclear energy, nuclear security problems and the guarantees under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The General Conference will again become the main venue of the international community for discussing strategic issues and holding scientific debates in the nuclear energy sphere: the IAEA will sum up the results of work in 2017, renew its budget and set future priorities. The scientific forum dubbed "Nuclear Technology for Climate: Mitigation, Monitoring and Adaptation" will be held on the sidelines of the session on September 18 and 19. The goal of the event is to galvanize the discussion of science-technical issues under the IAEA activity, namely the role of nuclear energy in the restriction of carbon dioxide emissions, and evaluate the achieved changes.

The session participants will study the increased effectiveness of the IAEA guarantees regime in accordance with the Non-Proliferation Treaty and the observance of the IAEA guarantees in the Middle East. The delegates will share their views in the sphere of nuclear and radiation security, psychical protection of nuclear materials and the safe handling of radioactive wastes. A special attention will be paid to developments in the North Korean and Iranian nuclear issues.