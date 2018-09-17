Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three Seas Initiative summit kicks off in Romania’s capital

World
September 17, 7:01 UTC+3 BUCHAREST

The summit participants are expected to approve a list of about 40 priority economic projects

Share
1 pages in this article

BUCHAREST, September 17. /TASS/. A two-day summit of the Three Seas Initiative - an unformal association of 12 countries located in the area between the Baltic, Black and Adriatic Seas - kicks off in Bucharest on Monday. It is the third meeting between representatives for Austria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia, the Czech Republic and Estonia in this format. The first Three Seas Initiative summit was held in Dubrovnik in 2016 and the second one in Warsaw in 2017.

The Romanian presidential administration said that nine presidents, two parliamentary speakers, one prime minister and one foreign minister stated their participation in the upcoming meeting. The guests that will arrive to Bucharest include President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas, President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer.

The Romanian presidential administration said that the goal of the Three Seas Initiative association is "the economic development of the Central and Eastern Europe countries, through increasing interconnectivity, especially on the North -South Axis but not only, in three main fields - transport, energy, digital - and boosting competitiveness of the participant states’ economies." The states are striving "to increase real convergence among EU Member States" and "contribute to the strengthening of the transatlantic relation, through fostering the USA’s economic presence in the region," the administration said.

The summit participants are expected to approve a list of about 40 priority economic projects, initiate the creation of a network of the Chambers of Commerce in the participating states, start procedures to establish the association’s investment fund of 100 bln euros and open an official web site. The meeting will also include a business forum, which will be attended by representatives for the Three Seas Initiative states, other EU states, the Western Balkans, the US, Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, as well as representatives for the European Commission and European and international financial organizations and experts.

On Monday, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis will open the business forum and attend its plenary session along with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic , Polish President Andrzej Duda and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. One more plenary session will be held on Tuesday, at which Juncker will deliver a speech.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Large-scale military exercises to be held in Russia every five years - defense minister
2
Three Seas Initiative summit kicks off in Romania’s capital
3
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
4
Turkey to receive Russia’s S-400 defense systems in 2019 as scheduled — deputy PM
5
Skripal case suspects have nothing to do with Kremlin or Putin - Peskov
6
Russian Central Bank says tougher monetary policy required to keep inflation at 4%
7
Russian diplomat accuses Bellingcat of leaking special services’ misinformation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT