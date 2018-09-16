Armenian PM vows he maintains no secret relations with Turkey

YEREVAN, September 16. /TASS/. Armenia maintains no secret relations with Turkey, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday, commenting on Turkish media reports alleging he had a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"No one in Armenia maintains any secret relations with the presidents of other nations, especially if it is the president of Turkey. I have only once said hello to the Turkish foreign minister in Brussels. If we do have any telephone conversations, people will learn about them from us," he said.

Turkey’s Hurriyet daily reported earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to ask him to extradite a 16-year-old Turkish national who had been detained in Armenia on July 24 after crossing the Turkish-Armenian border while driving cattle.