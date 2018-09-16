Six Ukrainian reconnaissance drones spotted by DPR in conflict zone

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Increased use of reconnaissance drones by Ukrainian troops is reported from the conflict zone in Donbass, Daniil Bezdonov, a spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Duty officers of the DPR’s air defense forces report increased reconnaissance activities by Ukrainian troops who use unmanned aerial vehicles. During the day, a total of six Ukrainian drones were spotted," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Bezsonov, Ukrainian troops used drones to direct mortar fire at DPR’s positions near the village of Spartak in a Donetsk suburb.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles, like any other types of aircraft, is prohibited by the Minsk agreements but, according to the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk, Ukrainian troops keep on using drones to conduct reconnaissance activities and direct fire.