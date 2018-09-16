Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Six Ukrainian reconnaissance drones spotted by DPR in conflict zone

World
September 16, 17:36 UTC+3 DONETSK

According to the spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed DPR Ukrainian troops used drones to direct mortar fire at DPR’s positions near the village of Spartak in a Donetsk suburb

Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, September 16. /TASS/. Increased use of reconnaissance drones by Ukrainian troops is reported from the conflict zone in Donbass, Daniil Bezdonov, a spokesman for the operations command of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said on Sunday.

"Duty officers of the DPR’s air defense forces report increased reconnaissance activities by Ukrainian troops who use unmanned aerial vehicles. During the day, a total of six Ukrainian drones were spotted," the Donetsk News Agency quoted him as saying.

According to Bezsonov, Ukrainian troops used drones to direct mortar fire at DPR’s positions near the village of Spartak in a Donetsk suburb.

The use of unmanned aerial vehicles, like any other types of aircraft, is prohibited by the Minsk agreements but, according to the self-proclaimed republics in Donetsk and Lugansk, Ukrainian troops keep on using drones to conduct reconnaissance activities and direct fire.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kalashnikov to start batch production of new Lebedev handgun in 2019
2
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
3
Russia, Japan to continue discussing peace treaty, despite nuances in approaches - Peskov
4
Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA
5
Russian figure skater Trusova sets new world record at ISU Junior Grand Prix in Lithuania
6
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
7
About 5,000 rally in Riga against reform of Russian-language schools in Latvia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT