TASS, September 16. The first municipal elections began in Syria on Sunday in seven years of conflict, according to the state agency SANA.

More than 6,500 polling sites opened at 07:00 local time and will close at 19:00. If necessary, working hours can be increased by 5 hours.

More than 40,000 candidates are competing in 88 electoral districts. It was reported earlier that the Syrian authorities have completed preparations and took all measures to ensure the security of voters.