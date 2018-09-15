Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA

World
September 15, 22:59 UTC+3

No information about damage or casualties on the ground is available so far

Share
1 pages in this article
© SANA via AP

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Air defense units of the Syrian armed forces are confronting an Israeli missile attack near the Damascus International Airport, several missiles have already been shot down, the SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

"Our air defense units responded to an Israeli missile attack against the Damascus International Airport," the agency quoted a Syrian military source as saying. "Several enemy missiles have been shot down."

No information about damage or casualties on the ground is available so far.

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel, several blasts were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary
11
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people
10
Genoa bridge collapse
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA
2
New traces of drilling found in Soyuz spacecraft’s hull — source
3
Rock paintings featuring ancient mythical monsters discovered in Siberia
4
About 5,000 rally in Riga against reform of Russian-language schools in Latvia
5
Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort agrees to tentative plea deal — TV
6
Moscow has no data on alleged defector in Italy in wake of Skripal case
7
Belgium hands over Russian to Moscow accused of financing IS militants
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT