Syrian air defenses shoot down several Israeli missiles - SANA

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Air defense units of the Syrian armed forces are confronting an Israeli missile attack near the Damascus International Airport, several missiles have already been shot down, the SANA news agency reported on Saturday.

"Our air defense units responded to an Israeli missile attack against the Damascus International Airport," the agency quoted a Syrian military source as saying. "Several enemy missiles have been shot down."

No information about damage or casualties on the ground is available so far.

According to the Al-Mayadeen TV channel, several blasts were heard in the vicinity of the airport.