Kiev military redeploy 90 pieces of equipment to contact line in Donbass - Lugansk

LUGANSK, September 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces have redeployed about 90 pieces of military equipment towards the contact line between their forces and those of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the republican law enforcement agency’s public relations center said on Saturday.

According to the LPR law enforcement agency, "an employee of the Lisichansk freight railway station said that in early September 2018 freight trains, purportedly loaded with military equipment, went through his section."

On September 5, LPR People’s Militia Spokesman Andrei Marochko said that the Ukrainian military were still viewing a military solution to the Donbass conflict as the dominating one. For this purpose, they are using the ceasefire for a military buildup, according to him.

"A probe was ordered into the fact. The facts have been confirmed. It was established that during rotation, servicemen of the 58th separate mechanized infantry brigade redeployed about 90 pieces of military equipment to the zone of the so-called operation," the Luganskinformcenter news agency said citing the LPR law enforcement agency’s public relations center.

In addition, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed 14 heavy self-propelled and towed howitzers in Rubezhnoye using the ceasefire and now they are planning to transfer those weapons to the contact line, according to Marochko.

After leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed in an explosion in downtown Donetsk on August 31, the DPR reported about the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ regrouping along the contact line. The DPR intelligence has claimed that the Ukrainian troops are preparing for an offensive.