Ukraine’s SBU backed by western special services behind DPR leader’s murder - acting head

DONETSK, September 15. /TASS/. Law enforcers of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have found out that the assassination of DPR leader Alexander Zakharchenko was prepared by officers of Ukraine’s Security Service (known as the SBU) with participation of western special services, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin said on Saturday.

"As of now, our law enforcement agencies have carried out an investigation. We have an absolute understanding who did it. The act of terror was committed with involvement of the SBU’s 5th foreign counterintelligence department," Pushilin was quoted by the Donetsk news agency as saying.

Moreover, after having analyzed residues of the explosive substance, it was established that cutting-edge technology had been applied on it, which Ukraine does not possess, Pushilin has added claiming that it proves western special services were involved in preparations for the assassination.

A suspect detained over the assassination of Alexander Zakharchenko, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, works with the Ukrainian Security Service (known as the SBU), Pushilin said.

"The person detained in the Alexander Zakharchenko murder case is an SBU employee," he said.

Earlier in the day, the DPR acting head said that a suspect in Alexander Zakharchenko's murder had been detained and questioned.

Alexander Zakharchenko, who stood at the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic since 2014, died on August 31 when an explosion ripped through a caf· in downtown Donetsk. His bodyguard was also killed in the attack and twelve more people were wounded. On September 7, the DPR People’s Council (parliament) appointed Speaker Denis Pushilin as the republic’s acting head.