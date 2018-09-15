Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold talks in Baku

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held an official meeting in Baku on Saturday, Azerbaijan’s presidential website says.

"Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan," it said.

The two heads of state focused on bilateral relations and emphasized the importance of joint projects. Also, they exchanged views on other issues.

On Saturday, Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit. He is scheduled to attend celebrations marking the centenary since the Islamic Army of the Caucasus led by Ottoman general Nuri Pasha (Killigil) took Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.